Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 413) “Pause”



In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks break down Cardi B’s newest single, “Up” (30:41), Chris Brown & G-Eazy’s remake of “Return of the Mack” (53:54), and more new music. Lil Uzi recently had a $24M pink diamond embedded into his forehead (1:36:30) and Lamar Odom is set to fight Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match (1:39:55). The guys discuss co-parenting and how to explain cheating to your kids (1:47:00), and Jim Jones joins the JBP to talk ‘Drip Report,’ music, and more (2:12:00).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jim Jones – “State of the Union” (Ft. Rick Ross & Mark Scibilia) Rory | Jim Jones – “The King” Mal | Jim Jones – “Up in Harlem” Parks | Jim Jones – “Dust & Powder” (Ft. Jadakiss)