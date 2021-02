Internet Money delivers an animated visual for the latest release from their album B4 The Storm. This one is for “Blast Off” featuring Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Directed and animated by KDC Visions. Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd go from the desert to outer space fighting off an army of skeletons and waring with giantic demon-like woman.

Watch the “Blast Off” video below.