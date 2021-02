Yelawolf and Caskey drop off a new collab titled “Been A Problem”. Directed by Legit Crooks. In the 1970s themed clip, the two hang out at the crib in front of a yellow Ferrari. During their verses, Yelawolf raps in the living room and in the kitchen eating bowls of Pops cereal, while Caskey grabs a vintage Playboy magazine and cleans the pool in the whimsical visual.

Watch the “Been A Problem” video below.