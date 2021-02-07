Video: Nipsey Hussle – The Marathon: Visual Album Experience

The Nipsey Hussle estate celebrates the 10th anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s critically-acclaimed mixtape, The Marathon with a new visual album and documentary. Created by The Marathon Clothing and creative designer OkiDoki. The Marathon Visual Album Experience featured virtual animation backed by the iconic mixtape. The documentary also features commentary by Nipsey’s friends and colleagues who contributed to the project with rare footage and pictures of the late rapper during the creating process.

Watch The Marathon Visual Album Experience in its entirety below.