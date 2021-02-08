Music Video: Pink Sweat$ – Heaven

With his debut album, Pink Planet set to drop on February 12th, Pink Sweat$ premieres the visual for his new single “Heaven”. He spoke to Zane Lowe about the project:

“I think for me the best way I could explain it is, it’s almost like my gift. When I say gift, I mean it in a way of out of love. I want to share my new found happiness and peace and joy and just the mundane things of life. Throughout this whole time, I’m sure we’ve all come to that point where you realize, ‘Man, love is the most important thing outside of your physical body, your human desire, you need to feel that, man.’ You’ve got people that have children, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, everybody, we’re all craving that thing. I feel I want to create a project where I could share that with everybody.”

Watch the “Heaven” video below.