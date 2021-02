Wyclef Jean pays homage to Bob Marley with his new track for the Amazon’s Originals Reggae Revolution playlist. To celebrate on what would have been the late reggae legends 76th birthday (Feb. 6), Wyclef delivers his remake of Bob and The Wailer’s 1978 classic “Is This Love”. This follows Wyclef’s collab with Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper titled “Shelter“.

You can stream “Is This Love” below.