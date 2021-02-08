Video: H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan, Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LV Performances



During the Super Bowl LV festivities on Sunday the ladies had a series of epic performances. Prior to kick off, H.E.R. stood on the Chief’s sideline for a rock and soul rendition of “America The Beautiful” with a powerful guitar solo set. Along with United States Coast Guard and country star Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan sang her soulful remake of the National Anthem. The NFL also decided to spread their awareness against racial injustice with Alicia Keys performing her remake of “Lift Every Voice And Sing”.

You can watch all three performances below.