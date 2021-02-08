Video: The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Performance

The Weeknd brought his Highlights project to the stage Super Bowl LV with his electrifying performance during the Pepsi halftime Show. The performance kicked off the 14-minute medley with The Weeknd emerging from the stands at Raymond James Stadium with a choir in white robes with “Call Out My Name” and led into “Starboy” and “The Hills”.

Later her was joined by bandaged-faced dancers of the Kappa Alpha Psi for “I Can’t Feel My Face”, “I Feel It Coming”, “Save Your Tears”, and “Earned It” and for his finale, he rocked his chart-topping single “Blinding Lights” as fireworks lit up the sky.

You can watch the full performance below.