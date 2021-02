AWGE and A$AP affiliate slowthai is set to drop his sophomore album TYRON on February 12th. Before the project hits stores he gives fans his video/single titled “CANCELLED” featuring Skepta. Directed by THE REST. The video is inspired bt the horror movies Silence of The Lambs, Candyman, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and even Scary Movie.

Watch the “CANCELLED” video below.