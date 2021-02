Z-Ro revisits his Rohammad Ali album with the visuals for his track “Make It Bacc Home”. Directed by Dang Films. Z-Ro hits the streets and mistakenly leaves his cell at home with his lady. While out and about he cruise the streets, rolls dice with his crew, and returns home to a confrontation by wifey about an unknown text he received. The drama.

Watch the “Make It Bacc Home” video below.