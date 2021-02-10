JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J Nominated For 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame



JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J are among the nominees for the upcoming 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Among the 15 nominees that were announced on February 10th include Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Feti Kuti, Rage Against The Machine, and more. This is Jay & Mary’s first nominations. This is LL’s 5th nomination.

For eligibility for nomination, the musical artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ballots are sent to an international voting committee along with fan voting, which can be done until April 30 Vote.RockHall.com.

The official inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this Fall in Cleveland, Ohio.

Watch the nomination video below.