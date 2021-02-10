Video: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z Collab Previewed In New ‘Judas & the Black Messiah’ Trailer



Before the premiere of the Judas And The Black Messiah film and soundtrack on February 12th, a snippet of a new Nipsey Hussle and JAY-Z’s collab titled “What It Feels Like” is featured in the film’s newest trailer. The new trailer consists of nearly two minutes of scenes and in the clip Nipsey speaks of street survival, while Hov kicks a few bars inspired by Fred Hampton.

The Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and will also feature new music from himself, Nas, Black Thought, Rakim, A$AP Rocky, Rapsody, Dom Kennedy, Lil Durk, and more.

Watch the new trailer below.