Music Video: Iyla – Strings

Iyla continues to push her 2020 EP, OTHER WAYS TO VENT. Here is the official video for her new single “Strings”. Directed by Patrick “Embryo” Tapu. She had this to say about the record:

“In creating both the song and visual for ‘Strings,’ I wanted the viewer to be transported to the all too familiar cycle of going back to someone after you cut ties. In this case, a bizarre land of theater puppets, where heart strings are being pulled in every direction under the grasp of lust and love.”

Watch the “Strings” video below.