Termanology and Shortfyuz bring together Ea$y Money, Artisin & Reks for a bar session for their new video, “Derelict 3”. The group links up outside of an abandoned building to let loose on the late night posse cut. Off of Termanology and Shortfyuz’ upcoming album, Goya 3, which drops on March 5th.

Watch the “Derelict 3” video below.