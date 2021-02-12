Album Stream: Judas and the Black Messiah Soundtrack w/ Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Black Thought & More

With the new film Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie about the FBI’s betrayal of Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party, premiering in select theaters and on HBO Max today. Also coming the accompanying soundtrack. Executive produced by Hit-Boy and featuring new music by Black Thought, Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky,Jay-Z, The Late Nipsey Hussle, J.I.D, Rapsody, Masego, Smino, Saba, BJ the Chicago Kid, H.E.R, Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Dom Kennedy, and more.

You can stream the Judas and the Black Messiah Soundtrack in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.

