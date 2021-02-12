New Music: Phife Dawg ft. Redman & Busta Rhymes – Nutshell pt.2

Five years after the passing of Phife Dawg the world will be blessed with the release of his posthumous album, Forever. His family recently spoke about the project with Rolling Stone stating:

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release. We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

To start the rollout for the project, his estate drops off a new Redman and Busta Rhymes-featured single titled “Nutshell Pt.2”, is the sequel to Phife’s last single, “Nutshell”. Produced by J Dilla.

You can stream “Nutshell Pt.2” below.



