Album Stream: Pink Sweat$ – Pink Planet

Following his The Prelude EP back in July 2020, Pink Sweat$ drops his long-awaited debut album Pink Planet. Featuring eighteen new songs and a lone guest appearances by Kehlani. Oink had this to say about the debut:

“[My] debut represents a world that we aren’t living right now, with a purpose to heal and gift fans. The album promises to “feature his highs and lows, his greatest fears, biggest successes and then wraps with a heartwarming number from Pink and several family members who grew up in music with him.”

You can stream Pink Planet in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



