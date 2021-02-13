Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 415) “Pacific Northwest”



In this episode:

Joe asks the guys why women get upset when you cashapp other women (21:45). The guys recap Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z’s new song “What It Feels Like” (31:05), Joe delivers a Screenman verse (47:35), and Mal delivers a freestyle in light of Drake allegedly dropping new music this week (53:40). Joe explains why he loves Karen Civil (1:01:30) and also reveals Mal’s Valentine’s Day plans (1:12:50). Universal Music Group removes their catalog from the Triller app, alleging withheld payments to artists, while others refer to their relationship with its competitor, TikTok (1:16:32). Audiomack streams will now influence Billboard chart postitions (1:22:35) after announcing inked licensing agreements with major labels like Sony and UMG. Karrueche releases her newly single photo shoot (1:42:45), and Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together (1:48:40). The guys revisit the co-parenting conversation, addressing what the internet sees and doesn’t see (1:49:00) as well as men lying about their hairlines (2:04:20). A live unboxing on the JBP (2:21:00), debating Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees (2:22:10) and MUCH MORE!