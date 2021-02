YSL’s Young Thug and T-Shyne link up with Meek Mill for the official video to their new single “That Go!”. Off of the upcoming album Slime Language 2. Produced by Nick Papz and Yung Talent. Thugga, Meek, and T-Shyne give their reaction to ladies acting out of pocket. In the video, the three hit the clearport to kick their savage bars on a private jet

Watch the “That Go!” video below.