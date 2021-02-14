Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 248 w/ DMX

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the iconic DMX!

DC alumni DMX shares classic stories about touring, acting and his legendary music catalog. X shares stories about Prince, his VERZUZ battle w/ Snoop and falling in and out of love with Hip-Hop.

DMX also announces his return to DEF JAM and his upcoming album featuring Griselda, Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keyes, Bono (of U2) and more!

Professional Boxer & Personal Trainer, Hollywood Hino also joins the conversation!