Lil Durk and Lil Baby team for some finessing with their new video “Finesse Out The Gang Way”. Off of Durk’s The Voice (Deluxe). Directed by Jerry Production. The two cruise around in their exotic cars, flash cash in a large garage. They also show of their ice shopping at the jewelry store. Featuring cameos by Meek Mill, DaBaby, and more.

Watch the “Finesse Out The Gang Way” video below.