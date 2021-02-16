Video: Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell Trailer

There will be a new documentary coming to Netflix starring the late Notorious B.I.G. titled, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell. This is the first estate-approved documentary. The 97-minute Emmett Malloy-directed special will dig into Biggie’s childhood, his dominance in the mid-90s, and his musical influence beyond. The film will also feature never-before-seen archive footage by B.I.G.’s childhood friend Damien “D Roc” Butler and exclusive interviews and commentary from family, peers, and friends. The documentary will premiere on March 1st.

Watch the official Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell trailer below.