Rick Ross is the next artist to take part in NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. This is Ross’ second Tiny Desk performance. Back by a live band, Rozay performs live renditions of his track “Super High”, “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)”, “Aston Martin Music”, “I’m Not A Star”, “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit”, and “Tears of Joy”.

Watch the full performance below.