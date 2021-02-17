Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 416) “Ronnie Romance”

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks recap their individual Valentine’s Day celebrations (17:35). They address Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine’s altercation (37:15), and Joe argues Tekashi’s relevancy (47:00). The guys jump into upcoming artists and new music (55:20), DJ D Nice’s deal with the labels (57:32), LaKeith Stanfield in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (1:04:30), Rick Ross’ lost verse on Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z’s song (1:07:27), Lucky Daye’s new project ‘Table For Two’ (1:08:55), Muni Long, Eric Bellinger, and more. D’Angelo has been announced as the next VERZUZ guest while not yet having a set opponent (1:25:55), Joe wants to honor Michael B. Jordan even though he thinks his relationship is fake (1:36:35), and Dave Chappelle announces the return of his comedy show to Netflix in a 10-minute Instagram video addressing the capitol riots, hypocrisy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, and more (1:45:15). Justin Timberlake pens an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after receiving backlash from the New York Times “Framing Britney Spears” documentary (2:10:05), (SPOILER ALERTS HERE) and the guys Recap ‘The Lady and the Dale’, ‘Your Honor’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘Power’ (2:20:10) and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tempest – “Sorry To Say” Rory | Th&o – “Prosecco” Mal | Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka – “Truth Hurts” Parks | Passport Gift & Parks – “Alone Again” (Ft. MARCEL)