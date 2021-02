Curren$y puts one to the sky in his “Kush Through The Sunroof” visual. Directed by Yuset Pozo. In the clip, Spitta is on lockdown with a thick hottie blowing tree. He shows off his jewelry collection, his vinyl collection, and pours up some Mcqueen And The Violet Fog Gin.

Watch the “Kush Through The Sunroof” video below.