Onyx is back it with a new video titled “Come Outside”. This is the first single off their upcoming album Onyx 4 Life. In the visual, Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz are barricaded in a warehouse strapped to a t kicking gritty, militant bars as SWAT surrounds them.

Their new album Onyx 4 Life will feature guest appearances by Cappadonna, Planet Asia, Mad Lion, and more and is set to drop on April 9.

Watch the “Come Outside” video below.