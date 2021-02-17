Music Video: Problem ft. Wiz Khalifa – 4 The Low

Problem and Wiz Khalifa link up for a new collab titled “4 The Low”. Here is the official video. Directed by Mike Marasco. The video highlights independent cannabis brands and gives the health and economic benefits of legalization. Problem had this to say about the video:

“This video was designed to shine a light on minority-owned cannabis companies. We have been imprisoned and shunned for the use and distribution of marijuana. It’s a slap in the face to watch these big brands come in and profit with the new legalization while our people are still locked up. It must change. With Wiz being a God in the cannabis world, I appreciate him taking this opportunity to show love to others in the space.”

Watch the “4 The Low” video below.