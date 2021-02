Too $hort and E-40 take to the streets working for UPS (United Pimps Services) in their new visual “Ain’t Gone Do It”. Off of Too $hort and E-40’s double album Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms & Conditions. Short hits the road on his delivery route as decides steal a few packages. Later at the headquarters, 40 Water has a bottle of his E. Cuarenta tequila and handles business with his all-female staff.

Watch the “Ain’t Gone Do It” video below.