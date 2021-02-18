Music Video: Mahalia ft. Rico Nasty – Jealous

UK songstress Mahalia kicks off 2021 with her first single of the year, “Jealous” featuring Rico Nasty. Mahalia had this to say about the record:

“I made ‘Jealous’ on a sunny day at the end of Summer last year. It was a weird time… I was dealing with friends being super unsupportive about decisions I was making and I was struggling with navigating that. I’m really proud and excited about what came out in this song and I hope people love it in the same way we did when we wrote it. Rico Nasty is a badass and one of my favourite artists so getting her to feature was a huge moment for me!”

Here is the official video inspired by the film Belly.