BFB Da Packman gets an assist from Lil Yachty & DDG for the official remix to his popular record “Honey Pack (Remix)”. In a room full of BBWs, Packman and Yachty have fun in a room of doughnuts and debauchery. Later Packman sits shotgun with DDG in the G-wagon to kick a few bars.

Watch the “Honey Pack (Remix)” video below.