Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 417) “Edit That”

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks begin with discussing if Meek Mill mentioning Kobe in a leaked verse was untimely (29:25) and debate if he should’ve said it or not. Joe also has a theory that certain rappers are trying to get closer to Lil Uzi Vert because they aren’t “hot” anymore (48:15), new music which includes a new remix from Travis Scott (1:08:25), an upcoming documentary on the Notorious B.I.G. (1:39:30), NBA All-Star Weekend and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Angelica Vila – “Why” (Ft. Jacquees) Rory | Wale – “I’m On One” (Freestyle) Mal | Neek Bucks – “FLY AWAY” (Ft. Lil Tjay) Parks | Lord Finesse – “Brainstorm” (Ft. KRS-One & O.C.)