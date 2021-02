Wiz Khalifa and his Taylor Gang drop off their new mixtape Taylor Nights. Hosted by DJ DaddyKat. Featuring 27 new records from Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Berner, Tuki Carter, Young Deji, J.R. Donato, and Sk8. You can stream and download Taylor Nights exclusively on their official website TaylorGang.com.