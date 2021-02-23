Music Video: J.I.D – Skegee



Following his Spillage Village group’s major label debut Spilligion, J.I.D drops off a new Black History Month-inspired single titled “Skegee”. An abbreviation of Tuskegee, a historically black university in Alabama who once recruited J.I.D for a football scholarship. In the record, he speak about the city and school’s history, including the infamous “Tuskegee Experiment”. J.I.D had this to say about the track:

“We all know Black History is every month, but I wanted to drop something to highlight this month specifically”.

Watch the official video below. Shot in Tuskegee, Alabama.

