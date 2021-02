In celebration of his 36th birthday, Fred The Godson’s team releases his first posthumous album, Ascension. Curated by the late rapper’s brother Russ. Featuring nine unreleased tracks from Fredrico and no listed guest appearances.

To honor Fred, a ceremony was held in the Bronx by family and friends and Leggett Avenue was officially named Frederick “Fred The Godson” Thomas Avenue.

You can stream Ascension in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.