Drakeo The Ruler delivers his new album, The Truth Hurts. Featuring seventeen new track and guest appearances by Don Tolliver, Drake, Icewear Vezzo, Ralfy The Plug, Pressa, KrispyLife, Damon, SaySoTheMac, and Snap Dogg.

