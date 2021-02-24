Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 418) “Hustle and Flow”

In this episode:

Joe and the guys kick things off by exploring how well Mal knows Rory (3:31) and sharing their individual introductions to Hip Hop in light of the JBP’s 6th Year Anniversary (22:32). They celebrate Bobby Shmurda coming home (34:40) and share predictions over his upcoming music (45:45). Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for his insensitive lyrics over Kobe Bryant’s helicopter accident (55:05), and Jay-Z signs a partnership with Moët Hennessy buying a 50% share in his champagne brand (1:08:45). The guys discuss the Migos and Bobby Shmurda’s relationship (1:46:23) and Cam’ron promoting his new product, “Pink Horse Power,” an organic supplement for men that improves sexual stamina and libido (2:14:14). A Kevin Samuels discussion (2:17:31), Bryson Tiller’s new album (2:25:15), planning trips, and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Ambré – “eternal sunshine” (Ft. G-Eazy & BJ the Chicago Kid) Rory | MIKNNA – “Heartbreak Highway” Mal | Moneybagg Yo – “Time Today” Parks | Fred the Godson – “One of These Days” (Ft. Guap Sinatra & Bandz Dinero)