Royce 5’9″ takes a sip from the fountain of youth for his new video “I Don’t Age”. Off of his album, The Allegory. Directed by Joe LeFleur. Royce takes a trip to the trap house where a girl-on-girl movie is being filmed, the crew smokes out in the living room, and the rest of the crew cooks up and counts money. While all this is going on, Royce continuously works on music from his laptop.

Watch the “I Don’t Age” video below.