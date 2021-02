In anticipation of the Pokémon Day 25th anniversary celebration and virtual concert on February 27th, Post Malone releases a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 hit single “Only Wanna Be with You”. The record will be included as part of Post’s headlining appearance in the Pokémon Day virtual concert which starts at 7:00 p.m. EST on February 27 on the Pokeman official Youtube Channel.

You can stream “Only Wanna Be with You” below.