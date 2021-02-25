Video: Tobe Nwigwe – EAT / Wake Up Everybody (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Tobe Nwigwe took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for two phenomenal performances. The first was his cover of “Wake Up Everybody” with his band and choir. The cover will be featured on ESPN’s The Undefeated compilation, Black History Always – Music For The Movement Vol. 2, which drops on February 26th.

For the second performance, he brought out his wife for an upbeat performance of his track “EAT”.

Watch both performances below.