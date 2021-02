Joyce Wrice will be releasing her debut album, Overgrown, on March 19th. The LA singer links up with Freddie Gibbs for her latest single, “On One”. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer D’Mile.

Overgrown will feature guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Lucky Daye, Kaytranada, Devin Morrison, Masego, Mndsgn, and ESTA.

You can stream “On One” below.