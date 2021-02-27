Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 419) “The Unicorn”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys kick off Episode 419 by addressing Drake’s beef with Rory (5:20) and Joe feeling uncomfortable without structure (13:25). They discuss new music including Bryson Tiller, Curren$y, and Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak’s newly announced album as ‘Silk Sonic’ (19:10). LeBron James plans to A&R a new album (39:30), Twitter introduces a new pay-wall feature (49:23), and Live Nation announces the return of live events (1:21:20). Joe shares his history of crying at weddings and calls Safaree to confirm (1:26:30). The guys review the Patrice O’Neal documentary (1:48:50), Snowfall *SPOILER ALERT* (1:58:25), D’Angelo’s Verzuz (2:03:40), and what his format would be. A second Snowfall *SPOILER ALERT* (2:13:35) and much more! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tempest – “Not The Same” Rory | The Game – “360 Bars Freestyle” Mal | Majid Jordan – “Not Ashamed” Parks | D’Angelo – “Devil’s Pie”