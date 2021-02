Tink gets revenge for a toxic relationship in her latest video from her EP A Gift & A Curse. This one is for her track “Bottom Bitch”. Directed by Michelle Parker. In the clip, Tink sings about her on a toxic relationship at the police precinct. At the same time her ex is at home with his new girl. Tink takes her mugshot while her ex has to deal with a home invasion.

Watch the video below.