Yung Bleu and Coi Leray are both buzzing off of their hit singles “You’re Mine Still” and “No More Parties” respectively. They join forces for a new collab titled “Thieves In Atlanta”. Here is the official video. Directed by Kalani Kelly. In the dramatic visual, Bleu falls in love with a stripper. played by Coi. The get involved in and intense course of events including kidnapping, stolen money, and a tense standoff.

Watch the “Thieves In Atlanta” video below.