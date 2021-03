Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 27th. He spoke about the upcoming appearance:

“I watched SNL with my family every weekend as a youngin. I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform ‘Love Lockdown’ and ‘Heartless’ in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true.”

He continues to push his debut album That’s What They All Say with the official video for his track “Route 66” featuring EST Gee.