Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne pray for each other in their new video “Pray For Me” featuring Big K.R.I.T. Directed by Miaci. Trae and Mysonne ride through the city and attend a mass with a preacher. Later Big K.R.I.T. joins rapping outside a cathedral. Off Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne’s upcoming album, If You Scared Stay Inside.

Watch the “Pray For Me” video below.