Music Video: Cory Gunz – Different



Cory Gunz is “Different” on the first single/video off his upcoming project Tims & Hoodies, which drops March 3rd. Directed by Upstate Groove. Cory displays his lyrical prowess with some wild effects. Cory tells HHNM about the record:

“When I first heard the track, I immediately thought of aliens, it gave me an extraterrestrial vibe, which made me think of the title ‘Different’. For the video, I was inspired by Busta Rhymes’ ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See’. When you start to add in visual effects and stop motion, it can be cool or creepy. I like that.”

Watch the “Different” video below.