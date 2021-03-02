New Music: DijahSB ft. Harrison – By Myself

Following the release of her track “Throw That Back”, Toronto’s DijahSB returns with another new record titled “By Myself”. This is her second release of 2021. In the track, Dijah kicks is it about her independence. She also announced her upcoming album, Head Above The Waters, which drops April 23.
You can stream “By Myself” below and check out the Head Above The Waters full tracklist below.
- “Moving With Tides” f. Ray HMND
- “Throw That Back”
- “Head Above The Waters”
- “Way Too Many Ways”
- “Overtime” f. Chris Castello
- “By Myself’ f. Harrison
- “New Harrison”
- “Big Waves”