Emotional Oranges are gearing up to release their new project, JUICEBOX, soon. They link up with West London’s Biig Piig for a new collab titled “Body & Soul”. EO told Complex:

“We DM’d Jess after hearing her song ‘Don’t Turn Around’ and she happened to have just moved to L.A. from London. We made two dope ideas the first day we got in the studio and have become close ever since – she’s an unbelievably talented writer and an overall great human.”

You can stream “Body & Soul” below