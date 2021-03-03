Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 420) “The Bud Den”

Joe kicks off Episode 420 by sharing his hate for Azealia Banks’ newly shared “love list” (12:18). The guys recap D’Angelo’s competition-free Verzuz (17:05), and Joe calls Adam22 after his recent interview with CyHi the Prynce (36:58). The guys discuss a potential Raekwon/Ghostface Verzuz battle (53:25), the kissing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo (59:05), and Texas Governor Greg Abbott announcing the end of the mask mandate (1:02:24). Another woman comes forward against T.I. in his sexual assault case (1:05:05), and Chris D’Elia gives an update on his child molestation allegations (1:06:40). SoundCloud introduces “fan-powered royalties” (1:15:45), which begs the question: How much longer will labels be around? (1:15:45) Joe discusses opening a dispensary in Detroit (1:38:26), Mall calls CyHi (1:59:20), a Julius Randle call (2:23:00), and MUCH MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Manny Wellz – “So Good” Rory | Emotional Oranges – “Body & Soul” (Ft. Biig Piig) Mal | Chase Fetti – “Show Me” Parks | Devin the Dude – “P.L.A.N.S.A.” (Ft. Tony Mac)