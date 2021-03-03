New Music: Maroon 5 ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Beautiful Mistakes

Maroon 5 reaches in their hip hop bag once again as they get an assist from Megan Thee Stallion for their latest single, “Beautiful Mistakes”. The had this to say about the collab:

“Well, it’s one of those great songs that I think kind of continues to build. And the way she built her part was just, it couldn’t have been a more epic kind of climax for the song. I mean, it really is absolutely perfect. What she did was just miraculous, and it brought the song to a whole new level.”

You can stream “Beautiful Mistakes” below.





